Heavy snowfall has closed Highway 20 through the North Cascades for the season.
The announcement was made Monday morning by the state Department of Transportation.
The westside closure is at milepost 134 (Ross Dam Trailhead) and the eastside closure is at milepost 171 (Silver Star Gate), according to a news release.
The gates will remain closed until spring, when crews begin to remove snow from the highway.
When heavier snow arrives — typically in January — the westside closure point will move back to milepost 130 (Colonial Creek Campground) and the eastside closure point to milepost 178 (Early Winters Campground).
Closures are needed as snow fills avalanche chutes lining the highway, posing safety risks to travelers and road crews.
Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and others who recreate in the outdoors can access the closed portion of highway during the winter season. However, due to the risk of avalanche, anyone using the area should check forecasts and be aware of quickly changing conditions in the mountains.
Users should also park in designated parking areas to allow snowplows the space needed to clear snow near the access gates.
