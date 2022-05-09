North Cascades Highway

The pavement is exposed May 3 during the spring clearing of the North Cascades Highway.

 State Department of Transportation photo

The North Cascades Highway will open to vehicle traffic at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The Department of Transportation has spent the past six weeks clearing the highway of snow between winter closure points at mileposts 134 near Diablo and 171 near Mazama.

Last week, crews working from the east and west sides of the North Cascades to clear highway of snow met just west of Rainy pass.

The highway has been closed between the closure points since Nov. 15.

Last spring the highway was reopened May 5.

The Department of Transportation advises those planning to use the North Cascades Highway in the near future to remember that many Forest Service and Parks Service facilities remain closed.

The department also advises avalanche potential remains, and that those venturing into the backcountry be trained and prepared.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.