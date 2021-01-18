Skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in Whatcom County have impacted the region's progress toward advancing in the state's recovery plan, according to a state report.
In the 14-day period from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, Whatcom County had numerous days of more than 100 new cases, according to the state data dashboard.
That played a role in keeping the four-county North Region from meeting two of four metrics needed to advance to Phase 2 in Gov. Jay Inslee's Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan.
In the region, new COVID-19 cases fell by only 3% over the prior 14 days, and new hospitalizations jumped by 61%, according to Friday's report from the state Department of Health.
To meet the metrics in the recovery plan, new cases and new COVID hospitalizations must each fall by 10% or more.
The region includes Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties.
New cases in Skagit, San Juan and Island counties are still on the rise, but are increasing more slowly than in Whatcom, according to state data.
In the first week of the Healthy Washington plan, which ended Jan. 8, new COVID-19 cases in the region fell by 31%, while new hospitalizations increased by 50%.
The four metrics to meet are a 10% reduction in the two-week rate of new COVID-19 cases and new COVID-related hospital admissions, as well as an ICU occupancy of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
According to the most recent report, ICU occupancy in the region is at 61%, and the test positivity rate is 4%.
None of the eight regions in the state qualified Friday to advance to Phase 2.
During Phase 1, indoor dining is prohibited and indoor gatherings banned. Gyms are limited to appointment-only and to one customer per 500 square feet, and bowling alleys and other entertainment facilities are restricted to private parties of individual households of no more than six people.
