SEDRO-WOOLLEY — While more extensive improvements continue to be discussed, new fencing will be installed around the Northern State Hospital Cemetery to protect it from vandals.
The city of Sedro-Woolley received a Historic Cemetery Preservation Capital Grant from the state Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation to help protect the graves of 1,487 patients of the former state hospital.
The $24,428 grant will pay for a 4-foot tall chain-link fence around the perimeter of the cemetery, with a gate at the cemetery’s entrance off Helmick Road. The fence will include three wildlife openings.
The gate will keep vandals from entering the cemetery’s parking area at night.
“Opening and closing a gate in the morning and at night, we hope will help with all the vandalism we have seen up there,” Sedro-Woolley Parks Department Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said.
Vehicles driven wildly by vandals have not only damaged the cemetery’s dirt lot, but have been used to damage a brick memorial.
The memorial is also routinely tagged.
“The brick memorial and its plaque explaining it’s in memory of the individuals buried there has been vandalized multiple times,” Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. “People have ran their vehicles into it.
“The vandalism of the cemetery is awful. With the wall, the question is if it’s stable. We don’t want someone climbing on it or leaning on it and having it collapse.”
Salseina said getting the required permits from the state to do any site-disturbing work continues to slow the project.
“We initially had it on our schedule to build this project last year, but we couldn’t get the permits,” he said.
Then the pandemic hit and the project was delayed once again.
“So it got pushed to this year, and we are still waiting,” Salseina said. “We have a consultant that is working on getting the permitting, but we still don’t have the permits in hand.
“In fact, we just had to apply for a grant extension because the work had to be completed by I believe this June. We aren’t going to make that.”
Salseina remains optimistic that the project will get underway soon, saying he hopes to see the permits in the next couple of months and the project started in the fall.
“We have big plans for that area, but right now it’s being held up by the state,” he said. “The first step is getting the permits and then getting that fence in place.”
