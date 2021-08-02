Skagit County Public Health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-period running July 25 to July 31.
That is a drop from the 79 new cases reported during the previous seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period.
The week showed the first drop in the number of new cases since June 13-19.
The week brought with it eight new hospitalizations.
That is the largest number of new hospitalizations in a seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period since there were 12 new hospitalizations for the week of April 25 through May 1.
