Skagit County Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running July 4 to July 10.
Though that number was higher than those of the two previous seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday periods when 16 and 17 cases were recorded it still was relatively low.
The past four weeks there have been 77 new cases in the county.
A four-week Sunday-through-Saturday number hasn't been in that range since 70 were recorded in September.
And the only time that four-week number was lower was in the early months of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.