After a Kirkland nursing home became the center of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, long-term care facilities in Skagit County are putting more attention on protecting residents from the infection.
Soundview Rehabilitation, formerly known as Fidalgo Care Center, in Anacortes, put into place this week mandatory screening of all visitors to determine if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, or if they have had contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past two weeks, according to a letter sent to residents and their representatives.
Signs at the facility alert visitors to stay home if they display symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Dean Myers, the facility’s administrator, said staff are also being screened for symptoms.
“We have vulnerable population who is elderly and who have underlying health conditions,” he said. “The best thing we can do is play defense and do everything out of an abundance of caution and make sure we do everything we can to try to stop the spread in our community.”
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Skagit County.
As of early Friday afternoon, COVID-19 had killed 14 throughout the country, with nine deaths and at least a dozen more infections connected to Life Care Center of Kirkland, according to a Friday report from the Associated Press.
Serge Newberry, owner of Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon and five other nursing homes in Washington, said in addition to screening and asking those sick to stay home, facilities are educating staff to recognize the symptoms of coronavirus, and make sure proper protective gear is used to care for residents with possible infections.
He said each facility employs an infection prevention specialist.
Proper hand-washing is also a focus.
“As simple as hand-washing might seem, it’s one of the best precautions against any infection,” Newberry said.
He said in the event of an outbreak, a plan is in place to notify and work with local health officials.
In Skagit County, there are Life Care Centers in Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley. Phone calls left Friday afternoon at both facilities were not returned.
