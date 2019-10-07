OAK HARBOR — For Sarah Schacht, lending her efforts to the beautification of Oak Harbor’s historic downtown is more than just a means of enticing visitors to give the downtown a closer look — it’s the continuation of a family tradition.
“So this building over here has been in my family for three generations,” Schacht said Sunday while overseeing the final touches of a weekend’s worth of mural painting. “After my mother passed away a little while ago from cancer ... I purchased this building and I really wanted to help build up downtown and attract people down here.”
Schacht enlisted the aid of Seattle-based Overall Creative to help bring a fresh crop of murals to Oak Harbor under the moniker of the Allgire Project, named in memory of Schacht’s maternal grandparents John and Myrtle Allgire and her mother Jill Allgire.
“All three of them have passed in the last decade and now being the third generation I wanted to find a way to continue their legacy of culture and supporting the community,” Schacht said. “I felt like I could bring a new spin on that.”
The murals connect to different aspects of culture of Oak Harbor.
Some depict the ties that have been forged over the decades with the Navy, others depict the natural bounty and beauty of the region.
Mari Shibuya’s mural depicts the mountains of Washington and the Philippines joining together with the faces of the founder and the current president of the Filipino-American Association in Oak Harbor.
“It’s kind of the past-present lineage,” Shibuya said. “We have the Pacific Northwest mountain range and the merging of landscapes to form the identity of what it means to be Filipino-American.”
Schacht said the intent is for these murals to be displayed for a period of years, and then over time have new murals replace them, lending a sense of “dynamism” to the downtown.
“It’s attracting people to this place, there’s always something new ... we’ll eventually have ways for people to purchase images of the art and support future artists,” Schacht said. “Come check out the murals, take a selfie, grab a cup of coffee or eat lunch. Go shopping at various stores down here.”
