A 28-year-old Oak Harbor woman was killed Tuesday in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 20 south of Anacortes.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, Jessica L. Kimmel was driving south about 4 p.m. near Tibbles Lane when she failed to stop for a vehicle that was stopped in front of her.
That vehicle was stopped behind another vehicle that was waiting to turn onto Tibbles Lane, the report states.
In an attempt to avoid hitting the stopped vehicles, Kimmel swerved, but still struck the rear vehicle, the report states, causing her to spin into oncoming traffic where she then struck the cab of a semi-truck.
Kimmel died at the scene.
After she struck the rear stopped vehicle, that vehicle crashed into the vehicle stopped in front of it.
It's a double yellow line there. Why is someone turning across the double yellow line? Why wasn't that reported?
