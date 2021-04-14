MOUNT VERNON — Local residents, elected officials and others took time this week to mark the completion of a project decades in the making.
The removal of a culvert along Maddox Creek is expected to lead to a more-flourishing fish population in Mount Vernon.
The removal of the 210-foot culvert — originally installed decades ago for a road project that was never realized — has been called for since at least the early ‘90s, but was finally accomplished through a partnership of agencies including the city of Mount Vernon, Skagit County and the state Department of Ecology.
“I’m glad to still be here to see it finished,” said Kurt Buchanan, a former fish biologist who has been a longtime advocate for the project.
Ecology provided a grant of more than $450,647, and additional costs were taken on by Mount Vernon ($87,002), Skagit County ($84,002) and the Trout and Salmon Foundation ($3,000). EarthCorp donated labor on the project valued at $14,339.
“It’s exciting to know miles of habitat are open,” Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said.
Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen said similar partnerships will be pursued in the future.
“It’s definitely not going to be the last one. ... It’s important to keep working together to get more of these projects done,” he said
About 15,000 cubic yards of dirt had to be removed to take out the culvert, an act that created about 2 miles of habitat for fish to spawn and rear their young.
Affected species include threatened steelhead, coho, chum and pink salmon, and cutthroat trout.
Emily Derenne, a habitat restoration specialist with Skagit County Public Works, said, “It’s been fun to go down and see the stream change throughout the winter and settle into its new situation.”
Buchanan said he’s already observed coho in the newly opened habitat.
“They’re slowly staring to colonize upstream. That’s what they do. You open places up and coho salmon will get as far upstream as they can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.