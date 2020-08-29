The response rate of Skagit County residents to the census is lagging behind that of the most recent census taken in 2010.
Local and state officials are hoping a push in the final month will help make up that gap — and surpass it.
As of early last week, 65.2 percent of Skagit County residents had “self-responded” to the census, meaning they’d voluntarily filled out the census by mail, telephone or email without being contacted by a census-taker.
That’s lower than the state percentage of 70.7 percent and behind the county’s final percentage in 2010 of 67.2 percent.
All counting nationwide for this census is slated to end Sept. 30.
The census, which is called for in the Constitution, is more than a dry survey of everyone living in the United States. It helps determine how congressional districts are drawn, how grants are awarded, and how and where funds are spent.
“It’s very important for everybody to fill out the census because a lot of federal funds are allocated by population,” Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen said.
Wesen said funds tied to census information in Skagit County have included the county’s share of CARES Act funding to counteract the impact of COVID-19, funds for the SNAP program, and highway and transportation funds.
Census information is also used to determine districts for local elected officials — not just those in the federal House of Representatives, he said.
Wesen said he’s already submitted his own census form. “It’s pretty easy,” he said.
Wesen isn’t the only one encouraging county residents to take part in the census.
“People often overlook how (the census) informs federal funding,” said Toby Nelson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Census Bureau who is based in the state. “We estimate more than $675 billion per year is allocated based on census head count data. Infrastructure, emergency services, school programs, grants and aid from the federal government. It’s important for communities to fully participate in the census.”
Nelson said census officials will attempt to reach those who haven’t completed the census, but prefer residents to do it on their own because it saves costs.
So far, Anacortes has the highest self-response rates among Skagit County cities, at 75.4 percent; its residents have already surpassed the 2010 rate of 73 percent.
La Conner (63.1 percent) and Concrete (45.2 percent) have already surpassed their rate from a decade ago.
Nelson notes Skagit is in the top half of reporting counties in the state: 16th among 39 counties.
