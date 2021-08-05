ANACORTES — As part of a growing effort to prepare the state's waterfront communities to react quickly to a tsunami, 11 emergency alert sirens are now in place from La Conner to Blanchard, including several in the Anacortes area.
The state Emergency Management Division began installing sirens along the state's 3,000 miles of marine shoreline in 2005. With recent additions, including at the Anacortes Skate Park and the Samish Indian Nation's Fidalgo Bay Resort, there's now a network of 122 such sirens.
"Pretty neat, right? We've got to alert everybody," Samish Indian Nation Chairman Tom Wooten said of the placement of a siren at the tribe's resort. "We're part of the community and ... if we can help save lives, we certainly want to."
The idea is that if an earthquake along the West Coast's Cascadia Subduction Zone or in a faraway location such as Alaska or Japan sends a large tsunami toward Washington, the sirens can sound an alarm to notify those in waterfront areas to evacuate to high ground.
While a magnitude 8.2 earthquake in Alaska put state emergency managers on high alert last week, not all of the new sirens have been fully synced up to the state network and tested yet — including the one at the Fidalgo Bay Resort.
Resort Manager Valeri Teela said after the siren was installed in June, she expected to hear a monthly test at noon the first Monday of July and, this week, the first Monday of August.
"I was expecting it today at noon and it never did go off," she said Monday.
Hans Kahl of the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management said some locations such as the one at the resort need to connect digitally to the state network, while others are awaiting to be hooked up to power or for easement agreements to be signed.
He said the fact that Teela and others are listening for the test is a sign of success on the preparation front.
"They are citizens who know the importance of being prepared and getting notified in time ... I've got a lot of people out there paying attention to the (monthly) test," he said.
Skagit County's goal is to have the local sirens officially online by fall, to coincide with broader community outreach about disaster preparation.
"We're pressing hard to try to get them all hooked up by October because that is going to be our Great Shakeout drill for the earthquake awareness ... and we want to incorporate tsunami drills," Kahl said.
That's been deemed particularly important for Edison and La Conner area schools within the potential tsunami inundation zone of a large Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.
Teela said Fidalgo Bay Resort staff have begun notifying RV campers and those who rent cabins of the area's tsunami risk and the anticipated monthly siren tests.
In the event of a tsunami, the resort could have dozens of visitors to evacuate to higher ground — and the siren will help spread the word quickly.
"It's a good location to broadcast if there ever was going to be a tsunami event," Teela said.
Sirens that have been tested and found in working order are at the Anacortes Skatepark, Anacortes Wastewater Treatment Plant, Anacortes Skyline Marina, Swinomish Casino and Lodge, Swinomish Village and Edison fire station.
Sirens that still need to be tested are at the Fidalgo Bay Resort, Shelter Bay, La Conner Fire Department, Samish Island Community Center and Blanchard.
For direct disaster notifications and for advanced warning before the sirens are tested, register for CodeRED at skagit911.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.