Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
FIRE
Crews responded to a fire early Monday in a building behind Papé Machinery on Hickox Road in south Mount Vernon.
According to a city of Mount Vernon news release, firefighters arrived on scene at 4:17 a.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
The building is believed to have been vacant, no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said the incident is a reminder of the importance of having sprinkler systems in commercial buildings.
“Loss of life, inventory, and the business itself can often be prevented,” he said in the city’s release.
Brice told the Skagit Valley Herald that Skagit County Fire District No. 3 helped fight the fire and that the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, including gathering statements from nearby businesses and attempting to contact the property owner.
Brice said it appears the fire began in a crawl space at the northeast corner of the building, extended into the room above and then into the attic and adjacent vegetation.
DUI
A 21-year-old California man faces possible DUI charges after totaling a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Highway 20 south of Anacortes on Saturday night and requiring an airlift to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to his injuries.
About 10:30 p.m., the man reportedly drove off the roadway while traveling north on Highway 20, according to a State Patrol report.
The driver first drove into a driveway to the right of the highway, then crossed the southbound lanes of the highway and struck a tree.
VEHICLE FIRES
The Burlington and Mount Vernon fire departments extinguished fires in vehicles on Saturday.
About 8:30 a.m., Burlington and Skagit County Fire District No. 2 firefighters were called to a residence on Peterson Road, where smoke was coming from a detached garage.
Burlington Assistant Fire Chief Steven Riggs said the fire was quickly extinguished, but caused damage to the vehicle and the building. The Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
About 10:15 a.m., the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Skagit County Fire District No. 4 responded to a reported vehicle fire inside a garage on Thillberg Lane.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said the owner reported having driven the vehicle with no issues, but after returning about five minutes after parking it found it ablaze.
The fire was extinguished and appears to have come from the battery, but the cause is undetermined.
