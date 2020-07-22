Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
AIRCRAFT
Burlington and Mount Vernon police responded about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports that a small airplane had possibly crashed into the Skagit River near the Riverside Avenue and Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial bridges.
Burlington police Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the aircraft was flying low, but did not crash. It then flew toward Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon, he said.
WARRANT ARREST
A 30-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on several outstanding warrants as well as new charges after he was spotted looking over a fence Tuesday evening.
Anacortes Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel said an Anacortes officer noticed the man looking over the fence to a residence on 28th Street. The officer ran a background check on the man and determined he had several active warrants seeking his arrest.
Additional officers came to the area and the man fled the scene on foot, Wolfswinkel said.
Officers caught up with the man in the 800 block of 31st Street. He was arrested on seven outstanding warrants, as well as for investigation of new drug-related charges and resisting arrest.
WEAPON OFFENSE
A 51-year-old Big Lake man was arrested after a dispute with a neighbor that escalated to the point of the man allegedly discharging a firearm.
Deputies with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a weapon offense in the 24000 block of Lee Road about noon Monday, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The suspect and his neighbor had apparently had several disagreements over the amount of dust caused by the neighbor’s horse, Clark said.
In an effort to reduce the amount of dust caused by the horse, the horse’s owner was building a tall fence on the edge of his property line, Clark said.
The suspect apparently wanted the fence built farther away from his home and began arguing with the horse’s owner, and threatened to shoot the horse, Clark said.
The suspect then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot it three times, Clark said.
The two parties disagree about where the gun was aimed when it was fired, with the suspect saying he fired it at a nearby wood pile and his neighbor saying the weapon was fired into the air.
The suspect was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor counts of carrying, exhibiting or drawing a dangerous weapon and harassment, Clark said.
The weapon was seized by deputies, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.