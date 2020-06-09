Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
A 23-year-old Burlington man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $75,000 bail after allegedly threatening to stab a loss prevention worker at the Safeway grocery store in Mount Vernon.
Andrew William Langley was charged in Skagit County Superior Court with first-degree robbery after he was arrested about 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Commercial Street.
Mount Vernon police detained Langley after reviewing video from Safeway staff showing a man stealing food from the deli section and being confronted by a loss prevention worker at the store.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. the loss prevention worker reported the theft in a call to 911. The worker told police that when he approached the man, he was reportedly told, “Don’t come any closer to me or I will stab you,” and that it looked like the man had a knife in his hand.
Officers located Langley in a nearby parking lot, wearing clothing matching the description given by the loss prevention worker and what was seen in the store’s video, according to court documents. Langley had a black folding knife in his possession when arrested.
WEAPON OFFENSE
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred late Monday night in the 3800 block of East College Way in Mount Vernon.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the business, located near the intersection of Waugh Road and College Way about 10:30 p.m. to a report that several shots had been fired, said Lt. Greg Booth.
An employee took officers to the northeast area of the lot, where officers located several shell casings and a cellphone that had been left on the ground.
Officers saw no vehicles or people in the area, Booth said.
Officers checked surveillance footage from the business and found that a dark-colored SUV was parked on the north side of the business when a person associated with a dark-colored sedan walked up and began shooting, Booth said.
The SUV is seen on surveillance video leaving the scene and heading south on Waugh Road, he said.
The suspected shooter then got back into the sedan, which left the scene heading west on College Way, Booth said.
Officers collected evidence at the scene and called area hospitals to see if anyone with a gunshot wound had sought care, Booth said.
Detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.