Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Burlington woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Highway 20 west of Burlington. 

The woman was reportedly partially standing in the right westbound lane shortly after 7 a.m. when she was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 50-year-old Ferndale man, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of her injuries.

The incident, and whether any charges will be filed against the driver, is still under investigation. 

HIT AND RUN

A 55-year-old man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after striking several vehicles Saturday afternoon in Mount Vernon.

The man, driving a pickup truck, entered city limits via Memorial Highway and struck numerous vehicles while continuing to drive, police say. The man stopped after striking a semi-truck at the intersection of Third and Kincaid streets.

He has been booked into jail for investigation of six counts each of hit and run and reckless driving.

 

