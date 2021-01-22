Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
Burglary, vehicle theft
A 28-year-old Burlington man was booked Wednesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of charges including felony burglary and vehicle theft after multiple 911 calls came from a neighborhood south of Anacortes.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 11 a.m. to a call from a resident who reported seeing a man in a hoodie walking suspiciously near a home in the 13000 block of Heart Lake Road.
The owner of the home met deputies on site and reported that a front window was broken where the man in the hoodie apparently entered, and the back door was unlocked where he had apparently left.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said Friday no items were reported missing from the home. According to the police report, at least one item was missing from a vehicle at the home.
During the investigation, an additional 911 call and neighbors reported an abandoned vehicle up the road, seeing a Volvo temporarily park next to the abandoned vehicle, and the owner of the Volvo reporting it stolen, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The registered owner of the abandoned vehicle is known to area law enforcement. A photo of the man was shown to the first 911 caller and was identified as the suspect seen in the hoodie.
Clark said the man was arrested after returning to the scene. The stolen Volvo was recovered from an area near the Deception Pass Bridge.
Theft
After reportedly pushing a cart full of items out of the Safeway on East College Way on Thursday night without paying for them, a 47-year-old Bellingham man may be charged with third-degree theft.
Mount Vernon police responded to the grocery store about 8:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Police Department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said the man held at the scene was cited and released.
Vehicle fire
The State Patrol and the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded Thursday to a reported vehicle fire at the northbound Interstate 5 offramp at Kincaid Street.
About 12:30 p.m. a semi-truck driver stopped the vehicle on the offramp due to smoke.
Mount Vernon Fire Battalion Chief James Sanders said there were no injuries.
The driver had disconnected the truck from the trailer before firefighters arrived and was using an extinguisher. Firefighters were able to completely extinguish and cool the fire.
Sanders said it appeared that a rear dual brake had locked up and overheated, and State Patrol trooper Rocky Oliphant said a lot smoke was coming from the rear axle area of the trailer.
