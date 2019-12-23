Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
GUNSHOT WOUND
A 23-year-old Concrete man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital about 11 p.m. Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while staying at the Motel 6 on Burlington Boulevard.
Burlington police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the man reported that two rounds were fired from a pistol as he pulled the gun from a pocket. One round struck him in the leg.
STOLEN GIFTS
Sedro-Woolley Police responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a reported burglary in the 900 block of State Street.
The residents returned home to find someone had broken in and stolen their Christmas presents.
BURGLARY
A 25-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Sunday for investigation of burglary.
When a loss prevention employee at Walmart confronted the man about suspected theft, the man pushed the employee, according to police reports.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said because the man had been previously trespassed from the store, he was arrested. The employee was not injured.
ASSAULT
Two men were involved in a fight Saturday at the Thousand Trails RV campground north of Burlington.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from one of the men reporting the assault about 5:30 p.m.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said a 49-year-old man accused a 31-year-old of swinging a skateboard at him, and the 31-year-old accused the 49-year-old of chasing him through the campground with a stick.
Neither was injured and no charges were filed.
WEAPON OFFENSE
A 57-year-old woman was booked Monday morning into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after allegedly threatening her 58-year-old sister with a knife during an argument.
Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said neither woman was injured during the altercation at an apartment in the 100 block of North Township Street.
