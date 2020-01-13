Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WEAPON OFFENSE
n A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting at a car that had a juvenile inside who had been stabbed.
Just before midnight, Skagit County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a stabbing at a party in the 15000 block of Best Road, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The juvenile victim was being transported to a location to meet an ambulance when the shooting occurred, Clark said.
The boy was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital where he is in stable condition, he said.
Deputies had been called to the same location a few hours earlier to the report of a party, Clark said. However, they did not observe alcohol being served or any other illegal activity.
Deputies are investigating the stabbing.
n Skagit County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a La Conner homeowner called to report a window being shot.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Channel Drive after a homeowner heard a gunshot, then discovered a bullet had come through one of the windows.
The homeowner was able to recover the bullet.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
A 59-year-old woman was rescued Sunday afternoon after being stranded in her car for two days because of the weather.
The woman had gotten stuck on the side of a hill near Sedro-Woolley and was unable to get herself out, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Deputies attempted to reach her, but were unable to because of the roads, weather conditions and fallen trees, he said.
Skagit County Search and Rescue teams utilizing 4x4 vehicles and snowmobiles were called to get the woman, who was then taken to one of the 4x4 vehicles to warm up.
She was cold, but uninjured, Clark said.
