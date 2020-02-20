PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE
The Burlington Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to the intersection of Cedar Street and South Burlington Boulevard where a pedestrian using a crosswalk had been struck by a vehicle.
Burlington Fire Chief Rob Toth and Burlington Fire Department Division Chief of EMS Dan Laine said the 58-year-old woman was treated at the scene and then taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
THEFT AND DRUGS
A 39-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked Wednesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after stealing a bicycle from outside a downtown Mount Vernon business.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said the man was seen on city cameras walking with the bicycle that was reported stolen shortly before 11 a.m.
When located in the 1400 block of East College Way, the man was found to have two outstanding warrants and to be in possession of drugs.
He was booked at 12:20 p.m. for investigation of theft and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, as well as for outstanding charges of criminal trespass from 2018 and possession of a controlled substance from 2019, according to the arrest record.
THEFT AND POLICE CHASE
After leading police on a chase through downtown Mount Vernon, a 28-year-old Sequim man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Booth said the man reportedly stole a sandwich and beer from the local Red Apple Market and attempted to evade police.
He was booked at the intersection of Pine and South First streets for investigation of theft and resisting arrest.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.