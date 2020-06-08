Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
GUNSHOT WOUND
About 5 a.m. Saturday a 23-year-old man arrived at Island Hospital in Anacortes with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man reported he had accidentally shot himself while at his home on Reservation Lane on the Swinomish reservation.
Swinomish Police Chief Lou D’Amelio said it came to light during a police interview that the man had actually been accidentally shot by a friend, a 25-year-old man, who had been handling a pistol.
The two had been walking together when the 25-year-old reportedly checked the pistol to determine whether it was loaded and it fired, with a round hitting the 23-year-old in the leg.
D’Amelio said the gunshot victim underwent surgery and is expected to fully recover.
Charges are not being pursued against the owner of the pistol. The men are not tribal members.
TRAILER FIRE
Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday a 28-foot travel trailer caught fire in the 200 block of East Whitmarsh Road in Burlington.
The Burlington Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Skagit County Fire District 6 responded, and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, Burlington Assistant Fire Chief Steve Riggs said.
A man had been in the trailer at the time of the fire. Riggs said the man was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released without injuries.
“This incident is a reminder that if you purchase a used RV to check for past maintenance issues, repairs or recalls,” he said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a malfunctioning refrigerator. The smoke alarm did not go off when the fire began and the trailer was totaled.
