Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery Monday night at a marijuana shop east of Burlington.
Deputies were called to the business in the 20000 block of Highway 20 about 10:30 p.m., Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Two employees of the shop had been standing outside the business when they were approached by two men who forced the employees back into the building and proceeded to take money and product from the store, Clark said.
One of the men was armed with a gun and the other with a machete-like weapon, he said.
Officers with the Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Upper Skagit Indian Tribe police departments arrived to assist, as did a K-9 unit from the Mount Vernon Police Department, Clark said.
However, no suspects were located.
The investigation is ongoing, Clark said.
THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
A man wanted on warrants out of California was arrested Monday by Swinomish police after what began as a routine traffic stop, Swinomish Police Chief Earl Cowan said.
Officers stopped a vehicle about 2:15 p.m. near the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, Cowan said. The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and determined the vehicle was stolen and that the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest.
The man was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to California.
ELUDING
Burlington police are investigating after a driver of a vehicle sped away from an officer and later apparently crashed the vehicle.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle sped past a Burlington police officer before having to stop at a light, Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said. As the light changed, the vehicle sped away from the officer, who attempted to pull the driver over, Kramer said.
As the driver continued, the officer discontinued pursuit, Kramer said.
The vehicle was found crashed nearby, he said. The suspect apparently left on foot.
