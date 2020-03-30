By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ELUDING
A 34-year-old man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Monday after eluding police during an attempted traffic stop.
The 1995 Honda Civic the man was driving was going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone in the city of Sedro-Woolley, police Lt. Dan McIlraith said. The man failed to stop for police, drove onto the county’s Francis Road and crashed on a curve.
The Mount Vernon Police Department’s K-9 unit assisted in locating the driver, who had left the vehicle on foot after crashing.
The man is being investigated for DUI as well as eluding.
CAR-HOUSE COLLISION
About 8 p.m. Sunday, a Mount Vernon man drove a white Ford Expedition into a residence in the 1800 block of East Broadway in Mount Vernon.
“Luckily no one was seriously injured,” Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said.
About two-thirds of the vehicle entered the living room of the home.
The vehicle was towed and firefighters helped secure a plastic sheet over the hole left in the living room wall.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said the driver was arrested for investigation of DUI.
RV FIRES
Between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, firefighters and the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to two recreational vehicle fires — one in Sedro-Woolley and one in the Rockport area.
In Sedro-Woolley, a trailer in the 23600 block of River Road was damaged.
“The trailer was a total loss,” Fire Chief Dean Klinger said.
Meanwhile, Skagit County Fire District 19 — along with District 10 and the Concrete Fire Department — responded to a fire near Rockport State Park.
“There was a fifth-wheel that caught on fire,” District 19 Chief Denton Moore said, adding that firefighters were able to save the garage the trailer was parked next to.
VEHICLE ROLLOVER
A 2008 Acura TL left the road Sunday afternoon at 28th and East Division streets in Mount Vernon, rolling over and coming to rest in a grassy median near a retention pond.
Mount Vernon Fire Department Lt. Aaron Robbins said the driver exited the vehicle before first responders arrived on scene and refused medical evaluation. No passengers were in the vehicle.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said the 19-year-old Mount Vernon woman who was driving the vehicle was arrested for investigation of DUI.
THEFT
A 26-year-old Mount Vernon woman and a 22-year-old Bow man were arrested Sunday night after allegedly stealing from Food Pavilion in Sedro-Woolley.
Police Lt. Dan McIlraith said the store reported a large theft from the meat department and two suspects fleeing in a 1996 Subaru Imprezza.
Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle on Cook Road, where they made the arrests about 9:15 p.m. and referred the suspects for charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and McIlraith said groceries and suspected methamphetamine and heroin paraphernalia were found inside — though no meat was found.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.