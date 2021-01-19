Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
FIRE IN A RESIDENCE
The Red Cross is assisting Burlington residents who were displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire Sunday.
The Burlington Fire Department was called to a report of a fire in the 800 block of E. Fairhaven Avenue about noon.
While attempting to respond to the blaze, firefighters were delayed by a train and had to find an alternate route to the house, Burlington Fire Chief Rob Toth said.
When crews arrived at the house, they found a "well-involved" fire that had started in the home's electrical panel, Toth said.
As firefighters attempted to enter the building, live power lines began to fall within feet of them, causing the firefighters to pull back for safety, abandoning their hose lines in the process, Toth said.
Crews redeployed from other locations and the on-duty incident commander shifted to a defensive strategy to protect the buildings around the house, including other homes and a medical center, Toth said.
Puget Sound Energy was able to shut off power to the live lines, but by that point the roof of the home had collapsed, Toth said.
"The building will likely be a complete loss, but the quick work of the fire crews prevented the PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic and three residences from catching fire as well," he said.
The residents of the home were able to escape uninjured.
The Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley fire departments, as well as Skagit County fire districts 2, 3, 6, 9, and 14 responded to the fire, Toth said.
COLLISION
A 73-year-old Mount Vernon man was injured Saturday after he apparently crashed his car into a ditch on Pacific Highway south of Conway.
The man was driving north near Milltown Road about 6 p.m. when he apparently failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the road and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
The man was wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
