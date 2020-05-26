Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Northbound Interstate 5 at Anderson Road was shut down for several hours early Tuesday morning as the State Patrol investigated an incident in which a pedestrian was killed.
Troopers were called about 2:15 a.m. after a person, who had apparently been laying in the roadway, was struck several times, said trooper Heather Axtman.
The highway reopened at 6:40 a.m.
State Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident — including anyone who may have seen a person on the Blackburn Road overpass or believe they struck an item that was in the roadway about that time — to contact Det. Charles Sletten at 360-654-1144 or Charles.Sletten@wsp.wa.gov.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
A skier was rescued Sunday morning by Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s search and rescue team.
According to a news release, the naval search and rescue team was called to Mount Logan east of Sedro-Woolley late that morning to a report that a skier was injured after falling.
About 1 p.m., the team was able to locate the injured skier and an uninjured companion in steep terrain at an elevation of about 6,500 feet, the release states.
Both were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
WEAPON OFFENSE
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in an apparent argument Sunday night.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive about 10:30 p.m. to a report that shots had been fired, said Mount Vernon police Lt. Mikel Moore.
An investigation determined there had been an argument between two groups of people, and one person involved in the argument fired several shots from a handgun, Moore said.
One person suffered minor injuries, and a vehicle was damaged, Moore said.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION/WEAPON OFFENSE
A 36-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested after allegedly pulling a weapon on people who witnessed his involvement in a vehicle collision.
Mount Vernon police were called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of N. 30th Street after the man was apparently involved in a collision.
As witnesses approached, the man brandished a rifle in a threatening manner, Moore said.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of several charges, including first-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.