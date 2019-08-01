By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
BURGLARY
n The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Hamilton man reported a man entered his home and the two got into a fight.
The 26-year-old resident reported he was on his couch in his home in the 500 block of Maple Street with his 3-year-old child just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when he heard a noise in his kitchen and looked up to find a man standing about 5 feet away, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The resident confronted the intruder, who tried to leave, and the two got into a fight, Clark said.
The resident was struck in the chest by a hard object, which allowed the intruder to leave, Clark said. The resident then noticed another man standing in his backyard.
Deputies, including a K9 unit, were called to the scene but were unable to locate the suspects.
n A La Conner couple was attacked Tuesday by a man in their home.
The couple was sitting on the couch in their home in the 900 block of South Third Street about 10 p.m. when the man walked into the home, stepped in front of them and started striking them, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The man then left the house, and the couple was not seriously injured.
Deputies arrived and searched the scene, but were unable to locate the man.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.