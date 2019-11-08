BURGLARY & ASSAULT
A man was booked Thursday morning into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after allegedly assaulting a woman who was helping him burglarize two Mount Vernon businesses in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
The Mount Vernon Police Department responded about 5 a.m. to a residence on nearby Willow Lane to a report of an assault.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said the woman arrived at the residence with visible injuries, claiming she had been assaulted.
As officers were taking her report, they found evidence of the burglaries and determined the woman and man accused of assaulting her had broken into the two businesses and attempted to remove a safe from one of the businesses.
During the attempted burglary, the two reportedly got into an argument that led to the assault. Officers located the man about a mile away on Freeway Drive.
The man was booked into the jail about 8 a.m. on an investigative hold for potential charges of burglary, assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
CAR PROWLING
During the past week, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has investigated a rash of vehicle prowls, with some taking place in the Conway and Bow areas.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said items left in vehicles were taken and that most of the thefts occurred outside of homes. In some cases, credit cards have been used after being obtained.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. It urges residents to lock vehicles and not leave valuables unattended.
The most recent prowl was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday from a residence on Lake Sixteen Road in Conway.
Others in west Skagit County have been reported from Hermway Heights Road in that area, Hobson and Samish Heights roads in the Bow area, and from the Padilla Bay Trailhead in the Bay View area.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
A gun was fired from a vehicle about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South Second Street in Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said no injuries were reported, but that the window of a laundromat was damaged.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.