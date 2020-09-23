Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
MISSING PERSON
Anacortes police are looking for information about a missing woman.
According to family and friends of 41-year-old Laynee Westbrook, the woman hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sept. 10.
According to Capt. Dave Floyd, Westbrook is seen on video surveillance film leaving the San Juan Motel, where she was living, with a friend about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10.
The pair were seen shortly thereafter on video surveillance at the Swinomish Chevron gas station and mini-mart, next to the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, buying groceries. The friend told police he dropped Westbrook off between 2 and 3 a.m. Sept. 11, Floyd said.
Floyd said tips about the case should be reported directly to the department at 360-293-4684 during business hours, the 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211 after business hours, and the detective tip line at 360-299-1985 any time.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
A 58-year-old Mount Vernon man died Tuesday in a motorcycle collision on Bow Hill Road.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, Ronald Brodland was riding his motorcycle near Hobson Road when he apparently crossed into the oncoming lane of travel, left the road and struck a concrete barrier.
Brodland was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene, the report states.
ROBBERY
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a robbery after a 32-year-old woman was threatened with a knife Tuesday evening in the 500 block of East College Way.
The woman’s cellphone was taken from her, Mount Vernon Police Department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said. The suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene in a dark colored, older model Honda Accord.
