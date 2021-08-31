Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
A 30-year-old Burlington man was arrested early Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a Sunday evening robbery.
On Sunday, police were called about 5:45 p.m. to a location near the intersection of South Walnut and Washington streets in response to a reported robbery, Burlington Police Department Commander Eddie Rogge said in a news release.
The two suspects in the robbery fled the scene, but early Tuesday morning police learned that one of them was in a residence in the 1200 block of E. Fairhaven Avenue, Rogge said.
Burlington police, with assistance from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department and the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, responded to the home and set up a perimeter to keep the suspect inside, Rogge said. Eventually they were able to get the suspect to turn himself in.
He has been booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of first-degree robbery and assault.
VEHICLE IN THE WATER
The Mount Vernon Police Department received a report Monday evening of a vehicle that had driven into the Skagit River near Edgewater Park.
Police determined it was a vehicle that went into the river in November, but has recently become visible because of low water levels.
