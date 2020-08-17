Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating after a man reportedly tried to rob a cashier at a local store.
The incident was reported about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, when a man in his 20s reportedly displayed a gun to the cashier at a store in the 1700 block of Blackburn Road and demanded money, Mount Vernon Police Department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said.
Before the cashier was able to open the cash register, the man fled the store on foot. He did, however, make off with about $30 worth of inventory.
AIRCRAFT LANDING
No one was injured Sunday afternoon when a seaplane made a hard landing on Lake Cavanaugh east of Conway.
The plane landed on the lake shortly before 1:30 p.m., Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said. A portion of the plane began to sink, but people aboard personal watercraft on the lake were able to get the pilot out safely.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been advised, Clark said.
HIT-AND-RUN
The State Patrol is looking for anyone with information about a hit-and-run that took place July 30 on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 224.
The collision occurred about 5 p.m. when a four-door, red or maroon Honda Civic V-Tech collided with a maroon Jeep Wrangler, said trooper Heather Axtman.
The Wrangler rolled and the driver sustained serious head injuries, she said.
The Honda is described as a 2010 or slightly newer model, with a spoiler and tinted windows, Axtman said. It did not have a permanent license plate, but instead had a temporary vehicle registration in the rear window.
Troopers suspect it has damage to its left side.
The driver of the Honda is described as heavyset, in his mid-30s to early 40s, with a shaved head and close-cropped beard.
“Somebody knows something,” Axtman said. “Just lead us in the right direction.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact trooper Jennifer Wilcox at jennifer.wilcox@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at 425-923-7274.
LOST CHILD
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department responded Sunday to a report of a child found in the area of Township Street.
When officers arrived, residents were standing with the child to make sure she was safe, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
Officers learned that the child was nonverbal and has autism. They were able to help her retrace her steps and return to her mother, who was searching for her.
Tucker said the experience serves as a reminder for those who care for vulnerable people to let their local law enforcement agencies know about the person’s needs.
“If we know ahead of time that we have a kiddo in the area that has a potential disability, we can draw on that to get them back home to where they’re safe,” he said.
Such alerts can be put into the law enforcement database, which will help officers return a child more quickly, Tucker said.
The Sedro-Woolley department also keeps photos of such children up in its office so officers can familiarize themselves with them in case they become lost.
Caretakers of adults with special needs, such as those with dementia, can sign up for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office’s Care Track system, which provides bracelets with transmitters so law enforcement can more easily find someone who has gone missing, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The Care Track system is available to all Skagit County residents, Clark said. To sign up, call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-416-1911.
