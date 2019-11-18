Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
THREAT
A crumpled note with "hit list" written on it that was found last week at the Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club was determined to not be a credible threat.
Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said the note appeared to have been written by a younger child, but an investigation was unable to determine a specific suspect or threat.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISON
A 34-year-old Anacortes man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 20 south of Anacortes.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was walking in one of the lanes of the highway near Lunz Road about 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind.
Both the man and the driver were injured, according to the report.
ELUDING
A man was arrested after leading a State Patrol trooper on a chase for several miles Monday, injuring a passenger in his vehicle and striking two other vehicles in the process.
The pursuit began near Sharpes Corner shortly before 10 a.m., when a trooper attempted to stop the driver for speeding and following too closely, said trooper Heather Axtman.
The driver did not stop and instead led the trooper on a pursuit before the trooper disengaged for safety.
Later, the pursuit picked up again, and a female passenger jumped from the vehicle and was dragged by the vehicle, which was traveling at high speeds, Axtman said.
Another trooper had to take evasive actions as the driver attempted to collide with him head on, Axtman said.
While on Highway 20, the driver ran a red light, striking two vehicles, Axtman said.
He then pulled into a parking lot and was taken into custody, she said. Naloxone — a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses — was used on him.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of vehicular assault and first-degree assault.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.