Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
A 69-year-old Seattle man died Sunday while riding an ATV near Bay View.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man may have had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the ATV and crash into a large fence post.
The man was not wearing a helmet, the release states.
STOLEN VEHICLE
A Skagit County Fire Marshal truck that had been reported stolen from a residence in Sedro-Woolley last week was found later in the day in Whatcom County.
The theft was possibly related to several vehicle prowls that occurred before the truck was reported stolen, Sedro-Woolley police Lt. Dan McIlraith said.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal truck was found abandoned, McIlraith said. It was missing one fire radio and other miscellaneous equipment.
There are no suspects in the theft, McIlraith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.