Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
GUNSHOT
A 61-year-old Marblemount man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly shooting one of his neighbors.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a residence in the 58000 block of Willow Lane about 9:30 p.m. to a report that a 45-year-old man had been shot, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
The 45-year-old man, a 74-year-old man and the 61-year-old man had been at a nearby home when the younger man and the older man decided to help the 61-year-old man, who was allegedly intoxicated, get home, Clark said.
The two men were able to get the 61-year-old into his bed, but as they were leaving they heard multiple gunshots, Clark said.
The 45-year-old was struck, Clark said. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.
When deputies arrived, they took the 61-year-old man into custody for investigation of first-degree assault, Clark said. A small-caliber rifle was seized.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
A 43-year-old Mount Vernon man was injured Sunday when he allegedly struck a curb of a center median and was ejected off his motorcycle.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving south on Burlington Boulevard, near the Skagit River Bridge, when he allegedly struck the curb. The motorcycle came to rest in the northbound lane, the release states.
The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries.
It is unknown if he was wearing a helmet, the release states. The man received a citation for the incident.
