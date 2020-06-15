Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULT AND TRESPASS
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a reported assault at the local McDonald’s.
Police Chief Lin Tucker said a 40-year-old Hamilton man got angry while in the restaurant drive-thru and threw a drink into the service window, splashing a 28-year-old employee.
The man was cited for a possible assault charge and was criminally trespassed from the restaurant.
ASSAULT AND MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
About 7:30 p.m. Sunday the Burlington Police Department responded to a reported assault at the 7-Eleven on South Burlington Boulevard.
Police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said a 32-year-old Burlington man got into an argument with a sales clerk before assaulting the clerk and damaging store property.
The man left the store before police arrived, but was later located at home and arrested for fourth-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
FIRES
Between 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Anacortes Fire Department and Skagit County Fire District 5 each responded to fires at residences.
In Anacortes, firefighters responded to a wooden pallet being illegally burned in a driveway in the 3000 block of Oakes Avenue.
Along Sam Bell Road between Burlington and Bow, firefighters were called to a residence where ornamental trees in a yard were ablaze.
Fire District 5 Chief John Leander said the resident believed the fire was ignited by a lawnmower. The fire was put out quickly with the only damage to the trees.
