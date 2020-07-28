Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ARSON
A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Sedro-Woolley for investigation of two counts of arson.
The first fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. Friday, when the man allegedly set a small fire at the base of a door at the Sedro-Woolley School District office on Trail Road, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
The fire caused about $700 worth of damage, Tucker said.
The second fire was reported about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in a dumpster in the 900 block of Third Street, Tucker said.
Video footage obtained from the school district office allowed officers to determine both fires were allegedly set by the same man, he said.
The man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a sweatshirt from a vehicle. He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of arson and theft.
WEAPON OFFENSE
Four juveniles were arrested after a reported drive-by shooting Saturday morning in Mount Vernon.
Police were called to the area of North 21st and East Division streets after multiple callers claimed to have heard five shots coming from a dark colored vehicle about 5:30 a.m., according to police.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
Two people on a motorcycle were injured after a deer jumped in front of them on Interstate 5 near Bow Hill Road.
The husband and wife were traveling northbound about 4 p.m. Saturday when a deer ran from the shoulder of the highway into the right lane where the motorcycle was, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Both victims were thrown off the motorcycle and into the left lane, the release states. The motorcycle and the deer stopped in the right lane.
Both victims were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bellingham for treatment of their injuries.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Three hikers were rescued Sunday by a search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
According to a news release, the three hikers were stuck in a 4,200-foot elevation chute off Snowking Mountain when the helicopter team was called about 7:30 a.m.
The three hikers were pulled onboard the helicopter and dropped off at the Marblemount Ranger Station, where they were met by deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
