Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WEAPON OFFENSE
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting Wednesday in the area of North 21st Street.
The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing two vehicles with multiple people in each fleeing the scene, said Jennifer Messina, Mount Vernon Police Department records manager.
When officers arrived they were able to determine a shooting had occurred, but found no suspects, Messina said.
A short time later, a 29-year-old Mount Vernon man arrived at the Skagit Valley Hospital emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Messina said.
Police have been able to locate one of the vehicles, but are still searching for the other, described as a “white newer sedan.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.
FIRE IN A RESIDENCE
Fire crews were able to extinguish a fire in a home Wednesday that had apparently been smoldering unattended for hours.
According to a news release from the city of Mount Vernon, a passerby called 911 about 2:30 p.m. to report a possible structure fire in the 1400 block of Third Street.
When Mount Vernon firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from inside the home, the release states.
The occupants of the residence were not home.
Crews made entry into the house and found the fire appeared to have started in the living room. The smoldering blaze had caused extensive smoke and heat damage, the release states.
The fire is being investigated by the Mount Vernon fire marshal.
Skagit County fire districts 3 and 9 provided assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.