Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
RESISTING ARREST
A large police response was seen south of Anacortes on Friday morning in response to a traffic stop during which the driver resisted arrest.
A State Patrol sergeant pulled over a vehicle about 9:15 a.m. on westbound Highway 20 for suspected DUI.
State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said when the sergeant attempted to arrest the driver, the driver became combative and attempted to flee. Backup was then called.
The sergeant was injured but declined aid. The driver, after being examined for reported chest pain at the scene and transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for further evaluation, was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
ASSAULT
Charges are being filed against a female inmate in the Skagit County Community Justice Center after an altercation with another inmate about noon Wednesday.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said a 32-year-old inmate was using the phone inside the jail when she got into an argument with a 35-year-old female inmate.
The younger inmate struck the other several times, injuring the other’s eye.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
A Skagit County search and rescue team was called Thursday afternoon to the Sauk Mountain Trail near Rockport to help a hiker trapped on a cliff.
A man called 911 about 3:40 p.m. reporting that his brother-in-law needed to be rescued along the trail.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said a search and rescue team arrived at the location about 5:10 p.m. and left the scene shortly before 8.
The hiker was successfully rescued and no injuries were reported.
