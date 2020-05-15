Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
SCAM
The State Patrol is looking for information that will help it track down suspects in a criminal scam it says is occurring in Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Trooper Heather Axtman said in a news release that the state has received complaints from those who have been stopped near highway interchange ramps by people offering to exchange gold jewelry for money.
Some people reported even being followed into parking lots, she said.
It is a nationwide scam that is now being seen in this region, she said.
The State Patrol has started an investigation and is asking those with information, including dash-cam video, to share it by contacting Axtman at heather.axtman@wsp.wa.gov or 425-583-9978.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
The State Patrol is investigating after two people were injured late Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 20 between Burlington and Sedro-Woolley.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, a 41-year-old Burlington woman was driving east in the westbound lanes when she struck a truck driven by a 59-year-old Anacortes man head-on.
The truck driver was driving the right direction, the release states.
Both drivers were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.