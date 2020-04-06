Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
THEFT
Mount Vernon police responded Friday night to a report that two young men had stolen alcohol at Grocery Outlet.
A 16-year-old boy from Bellingham and 18-year-old man from Mount Vernon were later contacted on foot and detained about a half-mile from the Riverside Drive store.
The pair had reportedly taken two bottles of alcohol, Lt. Greg Booth said.
The 18-year-old was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of theft and minor in possession. Booth said the same charges are being referred for the 16-year-old.
ASSAULT
A woman was treated in the Skagit Valley Hospital emergency room early Monday for the effects of being pepper sprayed.
Mount Vernon police were called about 6 a.m. to investigate the pepper spraying as an assault, but the woman declined to pursue charges. It is unknown where she was when sprayed.
AUTO THEFT
Two vehicles were stolen Saturday from a car lot on Memorial Highway.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said one vehicle was taken from the showroom floor and valued at $20,000. The other vehicle was valued at $5,000.
State Patrol troopers recovered both vehicles Sunday.
ROBBERY
A 30-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked Saturday night into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of robbery.
Witnesses told police the man dragged a woman out of his vehicle in the 20300 block of Sanchez Lane east of Burlington and left her there, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said the man had stolen from her.
The man and vehicle involved were located about 8 p.m. that night in Mount Vernon.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.