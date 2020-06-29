Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
PLANE CRASH
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash Saturday night of a single-engine plane into the Skagit River.
The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft and sustained minor injuries during the crash, which occurred near the Interstate 5 bridge in Mount Vernon, according to a statement from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Officers from the Mount Vernon and Burlington police departments, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol responded to the crash.
Mount Vernon police assisted the pilot, a 75-year-old man, out of the plane and onto the riverbank.
As of Monday, the NTSB and FAA had no further details to release about the incident.
ASSAULT
A 15-year-old boy was assaulted Thursday evening while walking in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
About 7 p.m. in the Little Cranberry Lake area, the boy was approached by a man, who grabbed him and said “you’re going with me,” Anacortes police officer Janet Wilson said.
The boy ran away and found a group of hikers. He was uninjured.
Wilson said Saturday that Anacortes police were looking for the man, who she described as white, in his 20s or early 30s, about 6 feet tall, slender, and with a full scruffy beard and short dark hair.
WEAPON OFFENSE
A 35-year-old Sedro-Woolley-area man was booked Saturday afternoon into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after deputies determined he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the man’s sister reported about 3:45 p.m. Saturday that the man had brought a rifle into her home on Hoehn Road.
Because the man is a convicted felon he is prohibited from having firearms.
The man had left the residence before deputies arrived, but drove by the residence while they were on site.
Clark said the man was stopped and arrested.
