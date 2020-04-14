Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
HOUSE FIRE
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to a fire Monday at a residence on Old Highway 99 South that left one person displaced.
Firefighters responded to the residence about 5:50 p.m. to a report of flames coming out of "every window," according to a news release from the city.
When they arrived, the house was fully involved in flames.
As the fire burned, firefighters were able to protect the nearby houses, but the residence that was on fire was destroyed.
The sole occupant of the residence managed to escape the blaze, but a puppy did not, the release states.
The resident was given shelter at a hotel in town, the release states, and put in touch with the Red Cross.
One neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
A 21-year-old man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder in Multnomah County, Oregon, was arrested Monday morning in Sedro-Woolley.
Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said an officer was called to a report of a loose dog on Highway 20 near PeaceHealth United General Medical Center shortly before 11 a.m.
The officer was unable to locate the dog, but did find the dog's owners, whom he gave a ride back to their motel.
While in the vehicle, one of the owners was acting suspiciously, Tucker said.
The officer was able to learn the man's name, and a check showed the man was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder.
While the man was in the motel room, law enforcement officers from the State Patrol, Skagit County Sheriff's Office, and Burlington and Mount Vernon police departments responded to the scene, Tucker said.
The man was contacted and came out of the room without incident, Tucker said.
He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, where he will await extradition to Oregon.
