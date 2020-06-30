Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULTS
— A 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with multiple crimes for alleged incidents that occurred against his former girlfriend and in front of the couple's child.
According to court documents, Kameron Robert Kraft intentionally caused a vehicle collision June 20 by speeding in front of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle and then slamming on the brakes, causing her to crash into him. The couple's infant child was in the girlfriend's vehicle at the time.
Two witnesses reported being behind the woman when Kraft allegedly sped alongside them and in front of her, documents state.
When deputies were able to speak to the woman, she told them she had come to Sedro-Woolley to meet with Kraft so he could pay her child support, documents state.
While they were speaking, Kraft allegedly grabbed her by the throat hard enough that she could not breathe, documents state. He then threatened to kill her if she called the police.
Kraft allegedly forced the woman to meet him at another location in town, where he again grabbed her neck so she couldn't breathe, documents state.
Kraft allegedly demanded the pair go to yet another location, and, as the woman followed him, he began to drive erratically, before purposely "brake checking" her, documents state.
In fear, the woman called for help and two people came to her aid, documents state.
Kraft was arrested Sunday. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $40,000 bail.
— The Skagit County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault after a 27-year-old woman felt threatened after a man apparently chased her while they were driving and then yelled at her.
The incident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of Atwell Road near Sedro-Woolley. The woman was driving on Sims Road when a silver truck, driven by a 21-year-old man drove up rapidly behind her, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The woman stopped her vehicle, at which point the man also stopped his vehicle, got out of his vehicle and then started yelling at her that she was not wanted in his neighborhood, Clark said. The woman had apparently been seen in his neighborhood on several occasions.
As the man approached the woman, the woman felt threatened and used pepper spray on the man, Clark said.
Deputies contacted both parties, through no charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.