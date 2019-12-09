Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
HOUSE FIRE
A man who died in a Thanksgiving Day mobile home fire has been identified as 53-year-old Richard Lee Johnsen of Mount Vernon.
Johnsen was one of 10 people inside the mobile home in the 2500 block of Old Highway 99 South in Mount Vernon when a fire broke out about 6:45 a.m. The other nine escaped the blaze, though two were treated for injuries at Skagit Valley Hospital.
The Skagit County Coroner's Office lists Johnsen's cause of death as "inhalation of products of combustion." The death has been ruled an accident.
VEHICLE COLLISION
A 26-year-old Blaine man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving south in the right lane near the Alger exit when he lost control and crashed into a barrier.
He then exited the vehicle and was standing next to it when he was struck by a 61-year-old Canadian man also driving south.
The cause of the first driver's collision has been determined to be speeds too fast for the driving conditions.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.