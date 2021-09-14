Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A 72-year-old Concrete man died Monday evening when his motorcycle went off the road along South Skagit Highway.
According to State Patrol, the man was traveling westbound about 5:15 p.m. when his motorcycle went off the road near milepost 17 and struck a guardrail. The man was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.
His name has not been released pending family notification.
TOWN HALL BREAK-IN
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office was called to Concrete Town Hall at 3:34 a.m. Saturday after a break-in tripped an alarm.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said a witness told deputies at least one person ran from the building. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s wearing a dark shirt and a hat that may have been a beanie. They suspect was not located.
A town public works employee also responded to the scene and reported items in disarray. Concrete Mayor Jason Miller said during a Town Council meeting Monday that it’s unknown whether anything was taken and that the town is now preparing to improve the building’s security.
APARTMENT FIRE
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded mid-Monday to a potential fire in an apartment building on the 1100 block of South Third Street in downtown Mount Vernon.
Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Harris said firefighters on the scene heard smoke alarms and saw smoke coming from the ground level on one side of the three-story building.
They entered the unit through an open window and discovered a pot of food on a hot burner, with no one home.
Firefighters ventilated the building.
NATURAL GAS LEAK
Skagit County Fire District 9 responded mid-Monday to a natural gas leak at a home on Lake Terrace Place near Big Lake.
Fire Chief Brett Berg said a contractor struck and ruptured a residential natural gas line while doing landscaping work.
“We clamped it off and waited for Cascade Natural Gas to respond,” he said.
