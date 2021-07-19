Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
FIRE
An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for unlawful discharge of fireworks in a reckless manner after he threw a lit firework from a moving car Sunday afternoon.
The man and two teens were driving in the 2300 block of River Road south of Sedro-Woolley when a witness reported seeing a vehicle drive by and a lit firework get tossed out of the vehicle, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
According to the witness, and eventually the three people in the vehicle, the three people stopped when they noticed that blackberry bushes and grass had caught fire, Clark said. They attempted to put out the fire, but it quickly got out of hand, at which point they left the area and called 911.
Sedro-Woolley police officers stopped the suspected vehicle and held the three people until Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived.
A section of land about 30 feet by 50 feet was burned, Clark said. There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.
That section of land is owned by the city of Sedro-Woolley, so the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department responded, Clark said.
The minors were not cited.
ROBBERY
The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating an apparent robbery at a marijuana shop Saturday night in the 2700 block of Henson Road.
Police were called about 11:45 p.m. to a report that a man dressed in black and armed with a handgun had entered the business and demanded money and product.
No one was injured.
