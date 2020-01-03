Goskagit

A 19-year-old Oak Harbor man died early Friday morning in a vehicle collision on Highway 20 near Deception Pass.

Jaushon A. Claygarner was driving northbound on Highway 20 just north of Deception Pass Road about 2:45 a.m. when he apparently crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading south, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

After striking the other vehicle, which was occupied by two 24-year-old men, Claygarner's car burst into flames, trooper Heather Axtman said.

At least one of the 24-year-old men is a serviceman stationed at nearby Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Axtman said. After Claygarner's vehicle burst into flames, the two men pulled him out of his vehicle and attempted life-saving efforts on him until aid arrived, she said.

Claygarner died at the scene.

One of the men suffered minor injuries and was transported to WhidbeyHealth Medical Center in Coupeville.

