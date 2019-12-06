BURLINGTON — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Burlington.
Burlington police Sgt. Mike Lumpkin said police were called to the Skagit Big Mini Mart in the 100 block of Burlington Boulevard about 11:24 a.m. to a report of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found the 23-year-old man in a car with injuries, Lumpkin said.
He was alive when officers arrived, but died shortly after despite efforts to save his life, Lumpkin said.
"We're still in the early phases of trying to put this together," Lumpkin said. "Our detectives are looking at all leads."
Police are continuing to look for the suspect, and a heavy police force is at an apartment complex about a block away from the mini-mart.
Burlington Boulevard between Fairhaven and Rio Vista avenues were closed for about four hours. It reopened about 3:15 p.m., though Fairhaven Avenue west of Burlington Boulevard remained closed.
Nearby Burlington-Edison High School and Westview Elementary School have been placed on lockdown until further notice.
The school district is working on transportation plans for students once the area is clear.
"We're asking parents to be patient with us," Lumpkin said.
The lockdown kept the high school's swim team from competing in the season-opening Northwest Conference Relays in Bellingham, and forced the school's girls' basketball teams from playing games in Mount Vernon.
The victim, who has yet to be officially identified, was on his way to play football with a childhood friend.
"He was on his way to meet me and never showed up," said Daniel Castillo.
Castillo learned his friend had been shot when he showed up at the scene and saw his friend’s shoes on a body that was covered on a stretcher.
"He's one of the best people you'll ever meet," said Castillo's brother Michael Caballero, who came to the scene after his brother called him. "He's a good kid, a really good kid."
Lumpkin said investigators have no motive for the shooting and are continuing to investigate.
This story will be updated
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.