A 23-year-old Concrete woman died in a vehicle collision Friday night at the intersection of Chuckanut Drive and Field Road south of Bow, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Lexi L. Runnels failed to stop at a stop sign at Chuckanut Drive and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Chuckanut Drive shortly before 9 p.m.
Runnels was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital where she died.
A 19-year-old Edmonds woman, a passenger in the second vehicle, was injured and taken to Skagit Valley Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.
Runnels was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris and the second driver a 1997 Dodge Dakota, according to State Patrol.
Seatbelts were worn by all.
