Outdoor/nautical store opens in Anacortes
J. Slocum Marine, a nautical themed store specializing in outdoor clothing and workwear, opened in October in downtown Anacortes.
Owner Jessica Slocum said juggling a career in outside sales with her son doing online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic was too much, so she turned to opening a small business “kind of out of necessity.”
“I had to do something on my own,” she said. “We love Anacortes and have our boat here.”
She said the shop has a loft where her son can complete his schoolwork.
J. Slocum Marine is at 615 Commercial Ave.
New hair salon comes to Mount Vernon
Marlies Hair-Do’s opened in August at 2108 Riverside Drive in Mount Vernon.
Owner Marlana Bilyeu, who was previously a stylist at Supercuts in Mount Vernon, was already planning to open her own salon when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“(Business is) going slow, but it is definitely building, and that’s what you would except as a brand-new business, and with a pandemic on top of it,” she said.
Bilyeu said she has taken Barbicide certification courses for sanitation and infection control, and that the salon is committed to providing a safe environment.
The salon offers haircuts, color, waxing and deep conditioning treatments.
European/Mediterranean restaurant opens in Anacortes
Vincent Granville and Austin Lash are bringing Mediterranean and European flavors to Paris Restaurant and Bar.
The restaurant opened Nov. 5 at 414 Commercial Ave. in Anacortes.
Lash said with few options for Mediterranean and European cuisine in the area, he and his partner saw an opportunity.
“I knew there was nothing like us,” he said. “I’m from the Middle East, and my partner is from Europe.”
Lash said the restaurant is focusing on sourcing from Skagit Valley farmers and producers.
The restaurant offers takeout and is working on starting delivery.
