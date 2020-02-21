SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley will hold an open house Wednesday to showcase plans for developing a park at the entrance to the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m., city staff will be available to share details about construction and the timeline for creating Olmsted Park on 15 acres on Fruitdale Road.
The open house will be held at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St.
Plans for the new city park include building parking, restrooms, walking paths, picnic buildings, playgrounds, sports courts and an on-site residence for a caretaker such as those at Riverfront, Memorial and Bingham parks.
The city took ownership of the site of the future Olmsted Park as well as the Northern State Hospital cemetery on Helmick Road as part of the ongoing redevelopment effort for the SWIFT Center with the Port of Skagit and Skagit County.
Certain areas of the SWIFT Center campus opened to the public in the fall.
Walking paths planned for Olmsted Park will provide another entrance to the historic campus that operated as Northern State Hospital from about 1912-73 and is now on track to become a technology research, development and manufacturing center.
